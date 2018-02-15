Image copyright Thames Valley Police Federation Image caption Thames Valley Police has accepted the findings and says it will work to address concerns

Three English police forces are failing to record thousands of reported crimes each year, new reports have found.

Both Thames Valley Police and North Yorkshire Police are only noting 80% of crimes reported.

Durham Constabulary fairs better, but still failed to record 8.5% of crimes reported to it.

All three forces accept Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)'s findings and say they are addressing concerns.

Three separate reports by HMICFRS have been published, with the one into Thames Valley showing 35,000 crimes a year go unrecorded.

'Inexcusable'

HMICFRS, which says too many victims are being let down by the force, found in particular that Thames Valley was under-recording violent crimes, rape and domestic abuse.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said the report made for "unwelcome reading".

He added: "The matters subject to review were recorded as 'incidents' rather than crimes, but there is no suggestion that we failed to respond appropriately to the calls or to deal with the matters in hand.

"I can assure the communities of Thames Valley that every day, every officer is working hard to keep you safe from harm and to protect victims of crime."

Image copyright PA Image caption Ron Hogg said there was "still some progress to be made" for Durham Constabulary

HMICFRS estimates almost one in five crimes in North Yorkshire are "not properly being recorded" - something it described as "inexcusable".

Flaws in the way the force recorded its crimes were identified by inspectors, with findings of a report saying there was "some confusion" as to who was taking responsibility for recording crimes.

North Yorkshire's Deputy Chief Constable Lisa Winward said the force "needs to do much better" when recording crimes and added they are working on the recommendations for improvement.

A third report into Durham Constabulary found "approximately 4,700 incidents" were not being recorded each year.

These include crimes such as domestic abuse, public order and "young people sharing indecent images of themselves".

Although the report praised the force for already acting on concerns, Durham's Police and Crime Commissioner Ron Hogg said: "Integrity around crime data recording is essential to maintaining public confidence and there is still some progress to be made."