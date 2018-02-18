Portsmouth stabbing: Birmingham man critically injured
- 18 February 2018
A 20-year-old man from Birmingham is in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Portsmouth.
The man was found in Middle Street shortly before midnight on Saturday.
Police said officers carried out "vital" first aid before ambulance crews arrived and the man is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
A 21-year-old man from London has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.