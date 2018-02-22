Image caption The boys were struck by a car on MacDonald Road, Stoke, Coventry

A two-year-old boy has died and his six-year-old brother is critically ill after a suspected hit-and-run crash in Coventry.

They were struck by a car on MacDonald Road, Stoke, at about 14:00 GMT and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have been arrested.

A black Ford Focus was found abandoned a short time after the crash, police said, and the road remains closed.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from West Midlands Police's collision investigation unit, said the force was "trying to establish how this tragic incident has happened".

He said: "This is a parent's worst nightmare and it's impossible to imagine their grief, but specialist officers will be supporting them as our investigation continues."

Police officers are speaking to witnesses at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said the two-year-old boy was taken to University Hospital Coventry and the six-year-old was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

WMAS sent four ambulances, two paramedic officers and a critical care car from the air ambulance service.

The air ambulance crew accompanied the six-year-old boy as he was taken to the children's hospital to administer specialist treatment.