Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Thomas Ashcroft previously pleaded guilty to three charges of arson with intent which could have endangered life

A "reckless and dangerous" arsonist who admitted causing fires at a hospital, university and museum across England over two days has been jailed for life.

Thomas Ashcroft, 40, of Musgrave Crescent, Sheffield, previously admitted three charges of arson with intent that could have endangered life.

Stafford Crown Court heard he attacked a hospital and university in Staffordshire and a Southampton museum.

Ashcroft was told he would serve a minimum of 15 years.

Staffordshire Police said Ashcroft was "reckless and dangerous".

At an earlier hearing Ashcroft also admitted committing burglary at Southampton's SeaCity after starting a fire there on 6 June.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Ashcroft was caught on the hospital's CCTV

The next day, Ashcroft set fire to items in the basement of Royal Stoke University Hospital and in a disabled toilet at Staffordshire University's Beacon Building in Stoke-on-Trent, police said.

Hundreds of patients, staff and visitors were evacuated during the fires, which were described as "major incidents".

Image copyright PAUL BRADBURY Image caption Hundreds of patients and staff were evacuated during the fire on 7 June, which was described as a "major incident"

Ashcroft was also initially charged with the manslaughter of 89-year-old May Maxfield following the hospital fire.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence after medical experts said the pensioner died from heart disease.

Det Insp Dan Ison, of Staffordshire Police, said Ashcroft's actions "could have resulted in the deaths of many people".

Paula Clark, chief executive of the hospital trust, said: "Hospitals are a place where people come at their most vulnerable and I hope this sentence acts as a strong deterrent to anyone in the future."

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the sentencing "reflects the seriousness of Ashcroft's actions".