Ex-West Ham player Blair Turgott's gambling case dismissed

  • 26 February 2018
Blair Turgott denies fraud and converting criminal property Image copyright Getty Images
A former Premier League footballer accused of gambling £16,000 using a card stolen from a pensioner has had the case against him dismissed.

Ex-West Ham winger Blair Turgott, 23, was accused of withdrawing the cash and exchanging it for chips during a night at the Playboy casino in Mayfair.

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court failed to reach a verdict last week.

Mr Turgott, who made one first-team appearance for the Hammers, had denied fraud and converting criminal property.

The Crown Prosecution Service has until Friday 2 March to decide if it wants to seek a retrial.

Mr Turgott, who is now signed to non-league Maidstone United, cashed out £900 in profit at the end of the night in 2016.

The card used by Mr Turgott, from Bromley, was stolen from 85-year-old Peter Dixon on 30 September 2016.

Mr Turgott claimed he was given Mr Dixon's card and PIN number by his gambling friend Ali, who owed him for help with a Ugandan property development.

The court heard he had showed Mr Turgott a WhatsApp conversation which purported to show Mr Dixon giving permission for the use of his card.

