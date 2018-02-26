Ex-West Ham player Blair Turgott's gambling case dismissed
A former Premier League footballer accused of gambling £16,000 using a card stolen from a pensioner has had the case against him dismissed.
Ex-West Ham winger Blair Turgott, 23, was accused of withdrawing the cash and exchanging it for chips during a night at the Playboy casino in Mayfair.
Jurors at Southwark Crown Court failed to reach a verdict last week.
Mr Turgott, who made one first-team appearance for the Hammers, had denied fraud and converting criminal property.
The Crown Prosecution Service has until Friday 2 March to decide if it wants to seek a retrial.
Mr Turgott, who is now signed to non-league Maidstone United, cashed out £900 in profit at the end of the night in 2016.
The card used by Mr Turgott, from Bromley, was stolen from 85-year-old Peter Dixon on 30 September 2016.
Mr Turgott claimed he was given Mr Dixon's card and PIN number by his gambling friend Ali, who owed him for help with a Ugandan property development.
The court heard he had showed Mr Turgott a WhatsApp conversation which purported to show Mr Dixon giving permission for the use of his card.