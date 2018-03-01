Image copyright Carlos Morais Image caption Road conditions remain poor with further snow and freezing temperatures across the county

About 1,000 schools across Yorkshire have closed as snow and ice continues to affect the county.

Trains and bus services have been affected by a number of delays and cancellations.

A group of schoolchildren from Sheffield on a farm trip were forced to stay overnight due to the weather.

An amber weather warning remains in force for parts of the county with a yellow warning covering the rest of Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

A year two class, from Reignhead Primary in Beighton, South Yorkshire, were on a residential trip at Whirlow Hall Farm but their minibus could not make it through the snow and the children had to spend an extra night at the farm.

Meanwhile there are close to 400 schools closed in West Yorkshire, around 250 in each North and South Yorkshire and around 150 in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

Image copyright @ReignheadPri Image caption A group of primary school children in South Yorkshire were stranded overnight after a farm trip

Police forces across the county have advised people not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

Leeds Bradford, Doncaster-Sheffield and Humberside airports have warned passengers of delays and cancellations to flights and urged people to check with their airlines before travelling to airports.

Hospitals in Scunthorpe, Grimsby, Goole and Harrogate have been using 4x4 vehicles to try and get staff in and ensure appointments can go ahead.

Image caption Hundreds of schools and colleges have closed across Yorkshire