Up to 1,000 schools remain closed across Yorkshire as weather disruption continues.

About 500 schools in West Yorkshire, 300 in South Yorkshire, more than 100 in North Yorkshire and 30 in East Yorkshire are shut.

Several flood alerts are in place along the Yorkshire coast and the Humber estuary because of strong winds.

More snow and strong winds are expected, say weather forecasters, as temperatures stay below freezing.

The M62 motorway is closed between junction 24 and 21 and a diversion is in place after hundreds of drivers spent the night in their cars.

Hull Trains said it is operating a limited service between Hull and Doncaster, and no trains are running between Doncaster and Kings Cross.

The company urged people not to travel as buses could not be brought in to replace the trains because of poor road conditions caused by the weather.

A flood warning was also in place for areas of west Hull during the morning high tide, but the area around Riverside and St Andrew's Quay was unaffected.

Two people trying to take pictures of rough seas off Scarborough had to be rescued by the coastguard on Thursday.

Leeds Bradford Airport has reopened but has advised passengers to check with their airline before travel.

West Yorkshire Police contact centre received more than 1,100 999 calls on Thursday, it said.

Humberside Fire and Rescue says it has been dealing with fallen roof tiles and signs in Bridlington through the night because of the strong winds.