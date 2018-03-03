Image copyright Northern Rail Image caption Northern services operate across the North East, North West, Cumbria and Yorkshire

Rail services across the north of England and Merseyside, already hit by severe weather, are facing further disruption due to a 24-hour strike.

Passengers on Northern and Merseyrail are being warned of additional cuts to services during the action by members of the RMT union.

The RMT is angry at plans for driver-only-operated trains, which it claims are unsafe and a threat to jobs.

Both companies say fewer trains will run and services will end earlier.

Merseyrail urged passengers to check before they travel because of the strike - the 16th since the row started.

The company said it planned to run most services every 30 minutes from around 07:00 GMT and 19:00, with a two-hour break in the middle of the day.

There will be no services on some lines around Liverpool and Chester.

Northern said timetables would be "significantly amended" with around 44% of usual services running.

It too plans to operate between 07:00 and 19:00, with passengers warned trains will be extremely busy.

Image copyright Merseytravel Image caption Merseyrail says services will end at 19:00 GMT.

Sharon Keith, regional director of Northern, said: "We have planned carefully to provide the best possible rail and rail replacement services for our customers.

"Anyone who is planning to travel should plan ahead carefully and allow extra time for journeys."

A Merseyrail spokesman added: "Once again we would like to apologise to passengers for having to endure yet another day of industrial action.

"We are running as many services as possible and will do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum."

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "These disputes are about putting the safety of the travelling public before the profits of the private train companies.

"It is, frankly, ludicrous that we have been able to negotiate long-term arrangements in Scotland and Wales that protect the guards and passenger safety, but we are being denied the same opportunities with rail companies in England."