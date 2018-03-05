Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption Paul Cummings worked as a heating and ventilation engineer

A van driver who died when his vehicle and a lorry collided during sub-zero temperatures was "loved by all", his wife has said.

Paul Cummings, 46, from Southampton, died following the crash on the southbound A34, in Newbury, on Thursday.

His front seat passenger was seriously injured.

Mr Cummings' wife Nicola also described him as a "beloved father" to their son, Joe.

The road, near Tot Hill services, was closed in both directions between the A303 and the A343 for about 14 hours.

Image caption The crash happened amid sub-zero temperatures

A statement, released by police on behalf of Mr Cummings' wife, said he was "taken too soon".

"A beloved father to our beautiful son Joe, he was loved by all who had the privilege to meet him," it read.

"He worked tirelessly to provide for our family and loved his job as a heating and ventilation engineer."

Mrs Cummings added she and her son had been "overwhelmed by the wonderful wishes of condolence and the astonishing generosity of not only our close family, friends and colleagues but also by unknown well-wishers".