Image copyright South East Water Image caption At its peak up to 25,000 properties across south-east England were affected

More than 11,000 households are still without water across Kent and East Sussex after thawing pipes burst.

About 10,000 homes in areas including Challock, Molash and Charing and 1,200 properties in Hastings have no water supply.

South East Water reconnected 8,700 homes overnight and Southern Water, which also manages the supply, restored water to 13,000 homes in Crawley.

Both water companies are working to restore the supply throughout the day.

Image caption South East Water said it had repaired more than 70 leaks and bursts since Saturday

Homes were deliberately cut off in Crawley's RH10 and RH11 postcodes on Monday in order to repair pipes so water supplies could be restored.

Southern Water said supplies were returning to homes in the town.

Michael Burns who lives in Crowborough said he has not had any water since 06:00 GMT on Saturday.

He said there was one local water station where we could collect six litres for a family of five on Monday.

South East Water has opened reservoirs and is pumping water into the network which supplies about 8,700 homes in Mayfield, Bolnore Village, Cuckfield, Rotherfield and Wadhurst.

"It will take a little while for water to pass through the network in these areas and for our pipe work to completely refill," a spokesman said.

Homes in the Blackboys area will also have their supplies restored later once the pipes have had time to refill.

Bottled water is being provided in Rotherfield, Wadhurst, Crowborough, Challock and Cuckfield, South East Water said, with Southern Water supplying bottled water in Crawley.

South East Water said it had fixed more than 70 leaks and bursts across its network since Saturday with another 100 still be repaired.

Douglas Whitfield, head of production at South East Water, said: "It was the extent of the cold and the speed of the thaw that meant that this outbreak was fairly unprecedented.

"This was much more severe than we expected.

"Once we have got all the supplies back on we will be in contact with our customers about compensation."