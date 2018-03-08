England

Travel delays as snow falls across Yorkshire

  • 8 March 2018
Outwood in Wakefield Image copyright NAtalie Gibbens
Image caption Heavy snow began falling at about 07:00 GMT

Commuters in Yorkshire are being warned by police to drive carefully and expect delays due to snow.

Bus services have been affected with some operators, including Arriva Yorkshire, suspending services in parts of the county.

Hundreds of schools across West, South and North Yorkshire have closed or will start late.

A yellow weather warning for snow for much of the county is in place until 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

Leeds Bradford Airport has said it is experiencing delays due to the weather and has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

