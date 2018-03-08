Image copyright NAtalie Gibbens Image caption Heavy snow began falling at about 07:00 GMT

Commuters in Yorkshire are being warned by police to drive carefully and expect delays due to snow.

Bus services have been affected with some operators, including Arriva Yorkshire, suspending services in parts of the county.

Hundreds of schools across West, South and North Yorkshire have closed or will start late.

A yellow weather warning for snow for much of the county is in place until 11:00 GMT on Thursday.

Leeds Bradford Airport has said it is experiencing delays due to the weather and has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Skip Twitter post by @WestYorksPolice Many areas in the county waking to #snow this morning. Please allow extra time for your journey today and ensure all ice and snow are cleared from your vehicle before setting off. pic.twitter.com/rHl7RmfwkL — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) March 8, 2018 Report