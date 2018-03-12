Comedy legend Sir Ken Dodd dies, aged 90

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Ken had received a knighthood at Buckingham Palace in 2017

Sir Ken Dodd, creator of the Diddy Men and one of the most popular comedians of his time, has died aged 90.

The Liverpool legend had recently been released from hospital after six weeks of treatment for a chest infection.

On Friday, he had married Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, at their house, the same one he grew up in, in the Liverpool suburb of Knotty Ash.

"To my mind, he was one of the last music hall greats," his publicist, Robert Holmes, said.

Sir Ken was famous for his very long stand-up shows - with which he was touring until last year - along with his Diddy Men and the tickling stick.

"He passed away in the home that he was born in over 90 years ago. He's never lived anywhere else. It's absolutely amazing."

Sir Ken had been a comedian since 1954 and was born the son of a coal merchant in 1927.

In the 1960s, he made it into the Guinness Book of Records for telling 1,500 jokes in three and a half hours.