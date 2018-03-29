Hat quiz: How much do you know about headwear?

An indicator of social status, a protective barrier against the elements or a simple way to add a dash of flamboyance to an outfit, the hat has many functions. So barbershop quartets, numerous royals, mothers-of-the-bride, private detectives and Olly Murs all have a reason to celebrate - as today, according to national charity Brain Tumour Research, is national "wear a hat" day.

So, spare a moment as you don or doff your Easter bonnet - and find out how much you know about headgear.