Image caption Police and emergency services were called to the house in Benfleet at 10:50 GMT

A man has been arrested prior to be taken to hospital along with a woman, and both are in a critical condition with burns injuries.

Emergency services were called to Boyce Green in Benfleet at about 10:50 GMT to what police called reports of a "disturbance" and a fire in a garden.

Essex Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The woman, in her 70s, and the man, in his 50s, were airlifted to hospital.

Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten said they were trying to establish whether it was a "deliberate act".

"This appears to be an isolated incident and I do not believe that there is a wider risk to the general public," he said.

"We understand there were a number of people in the area, including golfers at a nearby golf club.

"If you were in Boyce Green or at the golf club between 06:00 GMT and 11:00 GMT, then we would like to hear from you."