Hillsborough football stadium has been included in a list of locations and defining events that "best represent the history of England".

Historic England is compiling A History of England in 100 places "to encourage debate about which places best tell the country's national story".

The stadium, the site of the 1989 football disaster, was included in an initial shortlist of 10 locations.

The project is being put together based on public nominations.

Ninety-six football fans died following crushing at Hillsborough during an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

Families of the victims later campaigned for a new inquiry into the deaths, and in 2016 new inquests found the fans had been unlawfully killed.

Image copyright Historic England Image caption A memorial to the victims of the disaster at Hillsborough stadium

The inquests concluded the supporters themselves were not to blame for the disaster.

Historian Mary Beard, who judged nominations for the shortlist, said: "This is such a powerful symbol of human tenacity in pursuit of justice after terrible loss of life."

Ten locations have been shortlisted under a category entitled Loss and Destruction.

Places in other categories including Science and Discovery and Travel and Tourism are yet to be decided.

Image copyright Geoff Bells Image caption Greyfriars Monastery in Suffolk is on the shortlist

Image copyright Hufton & Crow Image caption Remnants of the wrecked Mary Rose warship remain on show in Portsmouth

A Historic England spokesman said: "The places identified as the sites of important events during this campaign may not be definitive.

"We have chosen the spots that are widely agreed to have witnessed historic events. History is often disputed and part of our job is to raise a debate and help people to engage with their history."

Other places in the Loss and Destruction category include the ruins of Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire, the Must Farm Bronze Age settlement in Cambridgeshire and Euston Arch in London's King's Cross.

The Loss and Destruction shortlist in full

Image copyright Historic England Image caption The ruins of Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire

Hillsborough football stadium

Wreck of the SS Mendi, off Saint Catherine's Point, Isle of Wight

Farfield Inn, Sheffield

The Crystal Palace, Crystal Palace Park, London

The Monument, Pudding Lane, London

Must Farm Bronze Age settlement, Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire

Ruins of Greyfriars Monastery and the village of Dunwich, Suffolk

The Mary Rose, Portsmouth

Euston Arch, King's Cross, London

Ruins of Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire

Image copyright Dave Webb Image caption Must Farm Bronze Age settlement in Cambridgeshire has been dubbed "Britain's Pompeii"

Image copyright Historic England Image caption The Euston Arch once stood outside Euston station in London but was dismantled in the 1960s, despite public opposition

Image caption The Monument stands close to the site of the outbreak of the Great Fire of London of 1666