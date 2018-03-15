Image copyright PA Image caption Police said the arrests were made in dawn raids on Wednesday morning

Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of using drones to smuggle drugs into jails across England.

West Midlands Police said it carried out raids at addresses in Birmingham and the Black Country on Wednesday.

Eight men and two women were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to drop Class A and B drugs and psychoactive substances over prison walls.

The force said it is believed the group may have delivered up to 90 consignments of drugs.

Police said phones and Sim cards were also dropped using drones between April 2016 and June last year.

The eight men, aged between 20 and 43, and two women aged 34 and 40, were arrested from addresses in Coseley, Tipton, Dudley, Oldbury, Weoley Castle, Northfield and Minworth.

Image caption The group are accused of using drones to drop drugs, mobile phones and Sim cards into prisons

It is alleged the group used drones to fly drugs into the following prisons:

HMP Birmingham in Winson Green

HMP Oakwood in Featherstone

HMP Hewell in Worcestershire

HMP Risley in Warrington

HMP Wymott in Lancashire

HMP Liverpool

Det Insp Erica Field said: "These arrests are clearly very significant and come on the back of a detailed and very complex investigation into the smuggling of drugs and contraband to serving prisoners.

"Much of the violence behind bars is linked to drug use and supply so it's vitally important we do all we can to cut off the supply lines - and anyone convicted of supplying banned substances into prisons can soon expect to be inmates themselves."