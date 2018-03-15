Man pleads guilty to Aldi worker murder
- 15 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has admitted killing a woman who was stabbed to death while working at an Aldi supermarket.
Neville Hord, 44, pleaded guilty to murdering Jodie Willsher, 30, at the store in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on 21 December.
The mother of one died from injuries to the chest and abdomen inflicted during the attack at the supermarket.
Her husband Malcolm Willsher described her as "lovely and warm and always had a smile on her face".