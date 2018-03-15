Man pleads guilty to Aldi worker murder

Image copyright North Yorkshire Police Image caption Friends described Jodie Willsher as "a truly lovely woman"

A man has admitted killing a woman who was stabbed to death while working at an Aldi supermarket.

Neville Hord, 44, pleaded guilty to murdering Jodie Willsher, 30, at the store in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on 21 December.

The mother of one died from injuries to the chest and abdomen inflicted during the attack at the supermarket.

Her husband Malcolm Willsher described her as "lovely and warm and always had a smile on her face".