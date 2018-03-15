Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was shot in Forest Road and died on the way to hospital

A 20-year-old man has been shot dead in north-east London.

The victim is thought to have been sitting in a car in Forest Road, Walthamstow, at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday when he was approached by a number of people.

He was shot and died about an hour later while being taken to hospital. His next-of-kin have been informed.

Det Ch Insp Andrew Packer said the killing had "left his family and friends devastated".

He added: "We are doing everything we can to find the culprits. I would urge all witnesses and those with information to contact police."

An air ambulance also attended the scene and medics performed first aid before transporting the victim to hospital.

Formal identification has yet to take place and no arrests have been made.