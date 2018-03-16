Footballer Lee Hughes declared bankrupt

Image copyright Empics Image caption Lee Hughes began his career at Kidderminster Harriers before joining West Bromwich Albion

Former West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City striker Lee Hughes has been declared bankrupt.

Hughes, 41, joined non-league Halesowen Town last week, after being given his first job in management when he became Worcester City player-manager in May.

The former roofer began his career at Kidderminster Harriers before joining Albion, who he left for £5m when he signed for Coventry in 2001.

Smethwick-born Hughes said he did not have any comment to make on Friday.

He scored 203 league goals with seven different clubs and spent three years out of the game when he was sent to prison in August 2004 for causing death by dangerous driving.

After his release from prison in August 2007, he played at Oldham, Blackpool, Notts County and Port Vale.

He was appointed as Worcester City's joint manager, after agreeing to rejoin the relegated National League North side.