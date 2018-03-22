Image caption Charlie Pope's funeral took place in Newcastle, near his home town of Ponteland

The funeral of a student found dead in a Manchester canal has taken place in his home city.

Charlie Pope's body was discovered during an underwater search of the Rochdale Canal on 2 March.

Those mourning the 19-year-old from Ponteland, Northumberland, were asked to "wear a splash of yellow to brighten the day".

Balloons were released at the end of the service at English Martyrs RC Church in Newcastle.

Image caption Balloons were released after Charlie Pope's funeral

The Manchester University social sciences student, who was living in West Didsbury, went missing after becoming separated from friends.

His father, Nick Pope, has backed a petition calling for safety railings to be put along the waterways in Manchester, which has so far been signed by more than 46,000 people.

Image caption Mourners were asked to wear a splash of yellow