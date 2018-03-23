Image copyright Julia Quenzier Image caption Mr Gavaghan said the whole story had "changed over the years"

A sergeant accused of bullying recruits at Deepcut barracks jokingly suggested he had a "twin brother" who did the shouting, an inquest heard.

Bullying claims have been made against two instructors - Sgt Andrew Gavaghan and Cpl Martin Holder.

Mr Gavaghan told the Woking hearing: "The 'twin brother' happened very rarely and it was controlled."

Pte Sean Benton, whose inquest is being heard, was the first of four soldiers to die at the barracks in Surrey.

He was found with five bullets in his chest in 1995.

Giving evidence at the coroner's court, Mr Gavaghan said he first became aware of Pte Benton when he saw him crying after a friend had left the camp.

'It was in humour'

He said he recognised he was a vulnerable recruit, and Pte Benton confided him when he was feeling down, later becoming aware he had a history of self-harm.

But Mr Gavaghan admitted however, that when he got frustrated with how things were being run - particularly when there was an influx of new recruits - he could shout and be aggressive.

He said after he had an outburst, he would say "that was my twin brother".

Mr Gavaghan said: "I would change so that people would know I was doing that for a reason.

"That is the brother gone now, I am back to being me. And it was in humour."

Image copyright PA Image caption Pte Benton went on guard duty knowing he was to be discharged and having undergone psychiatric assessment, the inquest heard

Finding out he had frightened some trainees and they had found him unpredictable had "disturbed" him, he added.

Other witnesses have told the inquest Mr Gavaghan was physically and verbally abusive towards recruits.

One said Mr Gavaghan beat him with a large traffic cone as he curled up in a ball in bed, but Mr Gavaghan denied the incident happened.

And former staff member Terri Lewis told the inquest Mr Gavaghan punched Pte Benton repeatedly.

When asked by Bridget Dolan, counsel to the inquest, if this was true, Mr Gavaghan replied: "No."

He also denied punching or kicking any of the trainees.

Image copyright PA Image caption Pte Sean Benton was the first of four young soldiers to die

Later, Mr Gavaghan described the night before Pte Benton was found dead.

He said he noticed the soldier was to be on reserve guard duty, but thought he should not be, because Pte Benton was due to be discharged from the army against his wishes.

Mr Gavaghan said he also knew Pte Benton had undergone psychiatric assessment.

He told the inquest he did not think someone who had been discharged would have the right motivation to guard the camp.

The inquest continues.