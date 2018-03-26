Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Corey, six, and Casper Platt-May, two, were on a family trip to a park when they were hit by a car

A man has admitted causing the deaths of two young brothers in a hit-and-run crash in Coventry last month.

Corey, six, and Casper Platt-May, two, were on a family trip to the park when they were hit by Robert Brown's car.

Brown, 53, of Attwood Crescent, Wyken, admitted causing the deaths by dangerous driving on 22 February.

The court heard he had previously been jailed for possessing an offensive weapon and had been let out on licence six days before the crash.

Corey and Casper had been with a group of up to nine children crossing Macdonald Road in the Stoke area of the city at about 14:00 GMT when a Ford Focus, driven by Brown, ploughed into them.

Both boys were taken to hospital with severe injuries but neither could be saved. Their mother, who had been with them at the time, was unhurt.

Brown was remanded in custody for sentencing on 27 April.

Image copyright family handout Image caption Corey (left) and Casper Platt-May were described by Corey's head teacher as "lovely boys"

Tyrone Smith QC, defending, said the presiding judge would need to watch "troubling" CCTV footage before deciding on a punishment.

Brown admitted all charges, including two counts of death by dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance and using a motor vehicle without a licence.

A donation page set up to help the family cover funeral costs has amassed over £26,000 thanks to more than 1,500 supporters.

Earlier this month the boys' mother thanked local people on Facebook for their support.

Louise Platt-May said she could not bring herself to talk about what happened to her sons, but that she was "overwhelmed" by the community's help.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Photos, tributes and toys were among items left at the scene

Previously she had described Corey as loving "school more than any kid I know" but said his "main passion in life was his football".

Casper "was so loving and caring and constantly told his family how much he loved them," his mother said.

She said: "He loved walking everywhere with his wellies and splashing in the puddles."

Image caption Floral tributes were laid at Coventry Cathedral, where a memorial service was held last week

Rob Matthews, head of Ravensdale Primary School where Corey went, described them as "lovely boys", adding that Corey "lit up the room he was in with his energy".

The boys also have two brothers, aged eight and four.