Image copyright Family handout Image caption Holly Brown was among a party of 21 students when the crash happened

A man has appeared in court over a girl's death in a crash between a bin lorry and a school minibus.

Holly Brown, 14, was on a trip with her Staffordshire school when the collision happened in Castle Vale, Birmingham.

The driver of the bin lorry, Nicholas Buck, 52, of Kingshurst Way, Kingshurst, Birmingham, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

At Birmingham Magistrates Court earlier, he was ordered to appear at the city's crown court on 26 April.

Buck was granted unconditional bail.

Image copyright PA Image caption The teenager was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash

Holly, a twin, was travelling among a party of 21 students from John Taylor High School in Barton-under-Needwood.

The crash happened on 7 July on Kingsbury Road in Birmingham's Castle Vale area.

Birmingham City Council said the bin lorry driver was an agency worker.

In a statement, the authority said: "Our thoughts are with Holly's family at this very difficult time.

"The city council co-operated fully with investigations at the time and the agency worker in question is no longer working for the council."