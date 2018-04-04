Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found with stab wounds in Link Street, the Met Police said

A man in his early 20s has died after being stabbed in east London, the Metropolitan Police say.

Police said a man with stab wounds had approached officers in Link Street, Hackney, just before 20:00 BST.

He was given first aid, but was pronounced dead at the scene about 25 minutes later.

A 16-year-old boy found on Monday with bullet wounds, within an hour of another fatal shooting in London, died on Tuesday night.

Amaan Shakoor, from Leyton, was left critically ill after he was shot in the face in Walthamstow. A 15-year-old boy was also injured.

His death followed that of a 17-year-old girl, named locally as Tanesha Melbourne, who was shot and killed in Tottenham.

The Metropolitan Police said: "Officers on patrol on Link Street in Hackney were approached by a man suffering from stab injuries.

"Officers immediately provided the man with first aid. The London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended.

"The man, who is believed to be aged in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene."