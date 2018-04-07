Man held for terror offences at Gatwick Airport
- 7 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 55-year-old man has been arrested at Gatwick Airport on suspicion of terror offences.
The suspect was held by Met counter-terrorism officers after he arrived in the UK on a flight from Morocco shortly after 11:00 BST.
He was arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and dissemination of terrorist publications, police said.
The man was taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.