Image copyright Ptes Image caption Bechstein's bats are among the species of wildlife whose habitats would be under threat, the RSPC says

A proposed expressway from Oxford to Cambridge would be "disastrous" for nature, the RSPB has said.

The wildlife conservation charity believes some proposed routes pose "serious threats" to the wetlands at Otmoor Nature Reserve in Oxfordshire.

It adds the chosen route was likely to be followed by "urban growth".

A Highways Agency spokesman said a "full public consultation" would happen with "environmental impact" taken into account.

The Department for Transport said the expressway would connect Oxford to Cambridge via Milton Keynes by completing "the 'missing link' between the M1 and the M40".

Image copyright DfT Image caption There are a number of proposed routes linking the M40 to the M1

The RSPB said it is "concerned" a public consultation would not adequately cover the impact on wildlife at Otmoor and other wildlife areas the charity oversees.

A spokesman said one of the proposed routes "crossing the Upper Ray and any part of the Otmoor basin would, in our opinion, be a disastrous outcome for nature".

He added that some proposed routes would pose "serious threats" to the local habitats of Curlews, Bechstein's bats and black hairstreak butterflies.

A Highways England spokesman said the proposed expressway would "better connect" Oxford, Milton Keynes and Cambridge, which are "among the most productive and successful cities in the country".

He added: "We have a proven track record of delivering road improvements to the highest environmental standards and we will bring this same approach to the Oxford to Cambridge expressway, whatever route is chosen."