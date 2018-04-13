Image copyright Southern Image caption Trains are unable to serve Warnham, Ockley or Holmwood stations following the landslip at Holmwood

Southern rail passengers are facing disruption following a landslip.

All lines between Dorking, in Surrey, and Horsham, in West Sussex, have been blocked since Thursday evening.

Trains are unable to serve Warnham, Ockley or Holmwood stations, and a replacement bus service has been in operation since 05:00 BST.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day as Network Rail engineers work to remove more than 100 tons of soil and debris from the tracks at Holmwood.

Southern rail has urged people to leave extra time for their journeys, and advised anyone travelling between Horsham and London to use alternative services via Gatwick Airport.

South Western Railway said it would accept Southern tickets between Dorking and Clapham Junction, while Tramlink said it would accept tickets between Mitcham Junction and Wimbledon.

Southern said a review of the situation would be carried out during the morning.