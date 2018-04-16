Image caption District councillor Matthew Barber, left, and Oxfordshire County Council leader Ian Hudspeth, right

A council leader is to take up another full time job as deputy police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley.

Plans have been made to make Matthew Barber's role as deputy to Anthony Stansfeld permanent from 21 May.

The force's police and crime panel is recommended to "endorse" the proposal, which would see Mr Barber's salary increase from £45,000 to £65,000.

Mr Barber is currently deputy on a part-time contract and is leader of Vale of White Horse District Council.

The BBC has contacted Mr Barber and the council to find out if he will continue in his role as the Conservatives leader, which he held since 2011.

Mr Barber is also listed as a GP at Woodlands Medical Centre in Didcot on the council's website.

'Political point scoring'

Mr Stansfeld said the move to give Mr Barber a full-time role was due to "increased workload" for the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

He told the BBC: "I am one of the few PCCs who doesn't have a full-time deputy.

"The workload has been increased hugely and I have one of the biggest areas [to police] and I look around all the other ones…who have much bigger staffs than I do or have a deputy full time."

Mr Stansfeld added the appointment was good value for the taxpayer, adding if victim support and other services did not get the "proper oversight" then money would be wasted.

He added he expected no criticism over the decision and said those opposed to the move were "trying to score political points".

Thames Valley Police has to make further cuts of £14.3m to until 2020/21 and is currently hiring "case investigators" in order to bridge a shortfall in officer numbers.

The BBC understands the majority of Thames Valley's police and crime panel is expected to back the move.