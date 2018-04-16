Image copyright @Sonny_Powar/PA Image caption Mohammed Abdul is accused of driving a car into Blake's nightclub

A man charged with attempted murder after a car was driven into a busy nightclub has appeared in court.

Mohammed Abdul, 21, of McMillan Street, London, appeared before Maidstone Crown Court via videolink but the hearing was abandoned after technical problems.

Defending, Ben Irwin, said Mr Abdul had indicated he would plead not guilty.

Mr Abdul is accused of driving a Suzuki Vitara into Blake's nightclub in Gravesend, Kent, on 17 March, in an incident that injured 13 people.

A plea and trial preparation hearing has been listed for Friday.