England

Pets lap up April sunny spells as temperatures set to soar

  • 19 April 2018
Cat on a deckchair Image copyright @CI_Style
Image caption Bella enjoys a cat nap in the sunshine in Epping, Essex

As the UK continues to bask in the hot weather, it's not just people who are enjoying catching some rays.

From dogs leaping in fields to cats soaking up the sun on loungers, animals are making the most of the what is set to be the hottest day in April in decades.

Sun rising over Yarnbrook, near Salisbury Plain Image copyright Heather Jay
Image caption Heather Jay's morning commute was better than normal. She captured the sun rising over Yarnbrook, near Salisbury Plain
A dog jumping in a field Image copyright Jennifer Pimlow
Image caption Jennifer Pimlow's dog, Frank, has certainly got a boost from the sun
Rosie the dog in the sun Image copyright @RosieGamgeeWard
Image caption Six-year-old rescue dog Rosie Gamgee suns herself in County Durham
Dog in a pool of water Image copyright BCH Police Dogs
Image caption Harley from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police Dog Unit cools down on his lunch break
Monty Image copyright Phyl Crawley
Image caption Monty plays statues in the shade in Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Dogs in a pub garden Image copyright Kieron Madden
Image caption "These dogs are enjoying the pub garden before the customers arrive," says Kieron Madden from Roade, Northamptonshire

