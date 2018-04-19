Image copyright @CI_Style Image caption Bella enjoys a cat nap in the sunshine in Epping, Essex

As the UK continues to bask in the hot weather, it's not just people who are enjoying catching some rays.

From dogs leaping in fields to cats soaking up the sun on loungers, animals are making the most of the what is set to be the hottest day in April in decades.

Image copyright Heather Jay Image caption Heather Jay's morning commute was better than normal. She captured the sun rising over Yarnbrook, near Salisbury Plain

Image copyright Jennifer Pimlow Image caption Jennifer Pimlow's dog, Frank, has certainly got a boost from the sun

Image copyright @RosieGamgeeWard Image caption Six-year-old rescue dog Rosie Gamgee suns herself in County Durham

Image copyright BCH Police Dogs Image caption Harley from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police Dog Unit cools down on his lunch break

Image copyright Phyl Crawley Image caption Monty plays statues in the shade in Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Image copyright Kieron Madden Image caption "These dogs are enjoying the pub garden before the customers arrive," says Kieron Madden from Roade, Northamptonshire

