Image copyright Met Police Image caption Billy Jeeves, 28, was being sought by police following the burglary in Hither Green

A 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a failed burglary where an intruder was killed has been arrested, police have said.

The Met Police said Billy Jeeves was found and arrested in Kent on Friday.

Officers said he was being held on suspicion of two counts of burglary, theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Henry Vincent, 37, was fatally stabbed in Hither Green, south-east London, on 4 April.

Richard Osborn-Brooks, 78, had discovered two intruders at his home in South Park Crescent.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder but later released without charge.

Image caption Richard Osborn-Brooks was arrested on suspicion of murder but later released without charge

Police said Mr Jeeves was detained in north Kent by officers from the Met's homicide and major crime command, with support from officers from the territorial support group and officers at Kent Police.

He is being held in custody at a Kent police station.

Police said inquiries continued but no other suspects were being sought in connection with the investigation.