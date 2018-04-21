Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to a David Lloyd fitness club at 09:45 BST after reports of a child drowning in a pool

A three-year-old boy has died at a swimming pool in Leeds.

Police were called to Tongue Lane at about 09:45 BST after reports of a child drowning in a pool at a David Lloyd fitness club in the Moortown area of the city.

The boy was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he was later confirmed dead.

West Yorkshire Police said they believed his death was not suspicious and was a tragic accident.

Det Insp James Entwistle said: "This appears to be a tragic accident and are thoughts are with the boy's family at this extremely difficult time.

"While there is nothing to suggest that the death was suspicious, we do have a duty to investigate the circumstances of what has happened."

Anyone who was in the pool at the time has been asked to contact the force.