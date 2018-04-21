Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Constellation, by Folkestone sculptor Jonathan Wright, is a part mechanical gilded model of the solar system

The first sculpture for a new plinth on Hove seafront has been installed following a six-year campaign.

It was inspired by Trafalgar Square's Fourth Plinth, and is the brainchild of volunteers from Hove Civic Society with the aim of creating changing displays.

Constellation, by Folkestone sculptor Jonathan Wright, is a part mechanical gilded model of the solar system, part film camera and part ship's compass.

A crowdfunding campaign helped raise the funds needed for the artwork.

Constellation will stay on the plinth on King's Esplanade for about 18 months and be followed by Flight of the Langoustine by Brighton-based Pierre Diamantopoulo.

Both sculptures were selected from an initial national call to artists, with more to follow.

Project director Karin Janzon said the first sculpture would "delight and inspire people" using the seafront.

"I think it will bring more people down to this end of the promenade," she added.

The Hove Civic Society said it hoped the sculptures would remain in the city once they had been on the plinth.