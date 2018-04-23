St George's Day: What are your questions?

Image copyright Getty Images

Today is St George's Day, but how much do we know about the patron saint of England?

The guardian of the country is depicted as a knight on horseback slaying a dragon.

And the English flag, a red cross on a white background, has been associated with St George since the time of the Crusades.

