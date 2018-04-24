Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption The body of Kevin Nunes was found near a farm in the Staffordshire village of Pattingham in September 2002

Merseyside Police have begun examining an investigation into the murder of a man in Staffordshire 16 years ago.

Kevin Nunes, 20, a semi-professional footballer from Wolverhampton, was shot dead after he started dealing drugs.

The murder convictions of five men were overturned in 2012 after Staffordshire Police's investigation was found to be "seriously flawed".

The review will look at "whether there is potential for the case to be re-investigated", said a police spokesman.

Staffordshire Police said in February it was finalising arrangements with another force to review the case.

Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Chief Constable, said: "I am grateful to Merseyside Police for reviewing this case and I recognise this is a significant step forward for the family of Kevin Nunes, who have never received justice for his death.

"Merseyside Police now need time to review all materials relating to this case in order to inform next steps."

Image caption Staffordshire Police chief Gareth Morgan said Mr Nunes' family had "never received justice"

Mr Nunes' former partner and family, including their teenage son, have welcomed the review into the case.

The five men's convictions were overturned at the Appeal Court in 2012, with Lord Justice Hooper calling the case was "seriously flawed".

No-one has no-one has been held responsible for his death and no police officers have been disciplined.

It went to appeal after an investigation by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.