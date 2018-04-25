Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Lamb is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court in May

A former sports coach has been charged with sexual offences against two teenage boys in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

Dylan Lamb, 70, faces 13 charges, including indecent assault and gross indecency, alleged to have taken place in Rotherham, Doncaster and Brigg.

Mr Lamb was employed as a football coach in South Yorkshire and a hockey coach in North Lincolnshire.

He is due to appear at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on 22 May.

Read more about this and other stories from across Yorkshire