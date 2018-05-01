A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences as he arrived into the UK on a coach from France, Scotland Yard has said.

The 42-year-old was stopped in Folkestone at about 05:00 BST as part of an investigation by the Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

Officers said the arrest relates to the Syrian conflict.

The man was taken to a police station in Kent where he is being questioned and remains in custody.