Terror arrest in Folkestone of man entering UK on coach
- 1 May 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences as he arrived into the UK on a coach from France, Scotland Yard has said.
The 42-year-old was stopped in Folkestone at about 05:00 BST as part of an investigation by the Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command.
Officers said the arrest relates to the Syrian conflict.
The man was taken to a police station in Kent where he is being questioned and remains in custody.