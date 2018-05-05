Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Network Rail has been electrifying track ahead of the opening of the Elizabeth Line

Rail users travelling to London over the bank holiday weekend are facing disruption due to planned work to upgrade track for Crossrail.

No trains will run between London Paddington and Maidenhead on Sunday and none between Hayes and Harlington and Maidenhead on Saturday and Monday.

Buses will run between the stations and trains from Wales and Devon will also be diverted, extending travel times.

The work is part of the Crossrail project, now called the Elizabeth Line.

On Sunday, buses will replace trains between Maidenhead and Ealing Broadway.

Trains going to Bristol, Exeter and Plymouth will start and terminate at London Marylebone and a reduced timetable will be running.

Image copyright Crossrail Image caption New trains for the Elizabeth Line have arrived at the Old Oak Common depot in north Acton

Great Western Railway has said its tickets will be accepted on South Western Railway services from Reading and Windsor and Eton Riverside, as well as on Chiltern Railway services from Oxford.

Chiltern Railways said it would add 18,750 extra seats on its trains over the weekend to provide extra capacity.

The £14.8bn Crossrail project is entering its final stages ahead of the route's opening, scheduled for December.

It will run from Reading and Heathrow, west of London, to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption A CGI image of what Ealing Broadway may look like after the upgrade

Upgrade work is also taking place at Ealing Broadway over the bank holiday weekend to prepare for its opening.

"The scale of the work is huge and we are completing it in as short a time as possible to minimise the impact for passengers," said Ben Wheeldon, Network Rail Crossrail programme director.