Image copyright Getty Images

Madame Tussauds has completed its waxwork of soon-to-be royal bride Meghan Markle.

The figure joins the rest of the Royal Family on display at the London attraction and is placed next to a re-styled figure of her groom, Prince Harry.

Ms Markle's figure, wearing a wedding ring, is dressed in a emerald green dress and beige heels.

The display will open to the public on 19 May - the day of the royal wedding.

To celebrate the upcoming marriage, Legoland's Windsor resort has also created a 39,960 Lego brick Windsor Castle.

The mini-brick castle took a team of eight model-makers 592 hours to complete, Legoland said.

It will house a 10cm tall, 60-brick Meghan Markle in her wedding dress and veil alongside Prince Harry.

Image copyright AFP