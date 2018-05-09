Meghan Markle waxwork revealed by Tussauds
Madame Tussauds has completed its waxwork of soon-to-be royal bride Meghan Markle.
The figure joins the rest of the Royal Family on display at the London attraction and is placed next to a re-styled figure of her groom, Prince Harry.
Ms Markle's figure, wearing a wedding ring, is dressed in a emerald green dress and beige heels.
The display will open to the public on 19 May - the day of the royal wedding.
To celebrate the upcoming marriage, Legoland's Windsor resort has also created a 39,960 Lego brick Windsor Castle.
The mini-brick castle took a team of eight model-makers 592 hours to complete, Legoland said.
It will house a 10cm tall, 60-brick Meghan Markle in her wedding dress and veil alongside Prince Harry.