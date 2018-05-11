Image copyright Craig McGlasson Image caption Northumbria Police would not confirm Stephen Light's rank

A policeman has denied attacking a man while off duty in Cumbria.

Stephen Light, 44, is accused of maliciously wounding Andrew Grant in Fountains Avenue, Workington, in the early hours of 11 April.

Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, he also denied damaging a window at Mr Grant's property.

Northumbria Police said Mr Light, of Newcastle, had been suspended. He was granted bail and a date for his trial has not yet been set.

The force would not confirm Mr Light's rank. A spokesman said: "We are aware of the charges that one of our officers is facing.

"As soon as the allegations were brought to our attention, the officer was suspended from duty."