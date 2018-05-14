Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption The man was killed in a crash just east of the Stockbridge roundabout

A man has been arrested over the death of a cyclist in a rush hour hit-and-run crash in West Sussex.

The 50-year-old victim from Hambledon in Hampshire, who was killed on Thursday, has not yet been named.

He died at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 07:20 BST on the A27 Chichester bypass between the Stockbridge and Whyke roundabouts

The 60-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

He was released under investigation, police said.