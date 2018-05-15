Shoreham air crash: Pilot Andy Hill denies manslaughter of 11 men
A pilot has denied the manslaughter of 11 men who died when his plane crashed during the Shoreham Air Show.
Andy Hill, 54, of Sandon in Hertfordshire, survived after his Hawker Hunter came down on the A27 in West Sussex in August 2015.
Mr Hill appeared at The Old Bailey charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence and one count of endangering an aircraft.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
A trial date has been set for 14 January and is expected to last at least five weeks.
The victims
- Matt Jones, a 24-year-old personal trainer
- Matthew Grimstone, 23, a Worthing United footballer who worked as a groundsman at Brighton & Hove Albion
- Jacob Schilt, also 23 and also a Worthing United player, was travelling to a match with Mr Grimstone
- Maurice Abrahams, 76, from Brighton, was a chauffeur on his way to pick up a bride on her wedding day
- Friends Richard Smith, 26, and Dylan Archer, 42, who were going for a bike ride on the South Downs
- Mark Reeves, 53, had ridden his motorcycle to the perimeter of Shoreham Airport to take photos of the planes
- Tony Brightwell, 53, from Hove was an aircraft enthusiast and had learnt to fly at Shoreham airfield
- Mark Trussler, 54, is thought to have been riding his motorcycle on the A27
- Daniele Polito was travelling in the same car as Mr Jones
- Graham Mallinson, 72, from Newick, was a keen photographer and retired engineer