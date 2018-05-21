Image copyright Alamy Image caption Passengers had been urged to plan ahead and check revised timetables

Rail passengers are reporting delays and cancellations this morning after new timetables were introduced.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) rescheduled every service on its Great Northern, Thameslink and Southern franchise as part of an overhaul billed as the biggest in the UK.

The operator apologised after it cancelled dozens of trains, hours after its new timetable began on Sunday.

It has confirmed disruption is continuing on Monday morning.

'Some disruption'

The Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern rail franchise includes services to Bedford, Luton, Peterborough, King's Lynn, Cambridge, London King's Cross, London Moorgate, Wimbledon and Brighton.

It has called the new timetable "the biggest change to rail timetables in a generation" and said "we expect some disruption to services in the initial stages".

On Monday, a GTR spokesperson said that "despite some cancellations, passengers will benefit from an overall increase in capacity with immediate effect".

"We are implementing over the coming weeks the biggest timetable change in a generation to boost capacity and improve reliability, introducing 400 extra daily trains and space for 50,000 extra passengers in the peak.

"Due to the scale and complexity of the task, these changes will be made incrementally.

"This involves redeploying drivers and trains and changing operating practices to achieve a large increase in the number of services, carriages and station stops."

As the new timetable faces its first real test as commuters return to work, frustrated passengers have been tweeting to complain about disruption on Govia Thameslink services.

One said: "[The] 0528 from Haywards Heath was cancelled, and I believe it will continue to be cancelled until early June. Less than impressive start to the brave new world!"

Another passenger wrote: "Going well I'd say. My one train instead of 4 of the hour isn't running."

On Sunday, GTR apologised for "any inconvenience caused" to passengers, calling the changes a "significant logistical challenge", but was unable to confirm how many trains had been cancelled.

He added the timetable changes would mean a 13% increase in services across the GTR network.

The RMT and Aslef unions said they understood the disruption was because there were not enough fully-trained drivers.

From Sunday, every schedule for Thameslink, Southern, Gatwick Express and Great Northern trains changed, in an attempt to improve efficiency.

It will mean 400 extra trains a day and new direct services from 80 stations into central London.

But passengers in a number of smaller locations complained they would be served with fewer or slower services.

Emily Ketchin, founder of campaign group Harpenden Thameslink Commuters, said: "We are actually losing a third of key services in the morning and we're also getting longer journey times.

"We were actually promised more services, we had nine fast services and that's going down to six and it's absolutely unacceptable.

"Even before the cuts it was a very overcrowded service... and it's going to get a lot more difficult."