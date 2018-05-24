Image copyright Met Police Image caption Sophie Lionnet from Troyes, France, was killed by "monsters", her mother said

A couple obsessed with an ex-Boyzone singer have been found guilty of murdering their French au pair and burning her body in the garden.

Sabrina Kouider and Ouissem Medouni were convinced Sophie Lionnet was plotting to abuse people in their home, with the help of singer Mark Walton.

They tortured Ms Lionnet before her charred body was found at a house in south-west London on 20 September.

At the Old bailey, the couple admitted burning her body but had denied murder.

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC said he was sure the allegations against Ms Lionnet had "no truth whatsoever".

He will sentence Medouni, 40, and Kouider, 35, on 26 June.

The court heard the couple applied "pressure and relentless intimidation" to get Ms Lionnet to admit Kouider's ex-boyfriend Mr Walton, who was a founding member of Boyzone, had come to the house, and drugged and sexually abused the occupants.

Sabrina Kouider and Ouissem Medouni had been in an on-off relationship since meeting in 2001

In the weeks before her death, Kouider and Medouni starved and tortured Ms Lionnet by dunking her head into water until she confessed to the bizarre claims.

After killing her in the bath, the pair threw her on a bonfire in the garden of their home in Southfields as they barbecued chicken nearby.

When neighbours alerted firefighters to the pungent-smelling smoke, Medouni said the charred remains were a sheep.

The pathologist's findings suggested Ms Lionnet suffered blunt force trauma to the head, neck and chest but the cause of death was unclear due to the burning of her body.

Prosecutor Richard Horwell QC told jurors that Kouider and Medouni had an "unhealthy, myopic, all-consuming and groundless" obsession with Mr Walton, which deprived them of reason and turned their au pair into "something less than human".

Kouider and Medouni starved Sophie Lionnet - pictured here two days before she died

Ms Lionnet, who was from Troyes in France, was killed by "self-obsessed monsters", her mother said.

Catherine Devallonne added: "They took away her dignity and finally her life.

"Our Sophie will soon be laid to rest. No god will ever forgive you both for what you have done to our daughter."

Her father Patrick Lionnet said what the couple did to his shy and reserved daughter was "beyond comprehension" and "unforgivable".

"Sabrina and Ouissem have not only stolen the life of my daughter so brutally and without remorse, they have also stolen mine," he added.

The couple dunked Ms Lionnet's head in the bath to make her "confess" to allegations she was "in league" with Mark Walton

Mr Walton travelled from his home in Los Angeles to give evidence during the trial.

He told jurors that Kouider would "flip" during their two-year relationship.

He would support the fashion designer with thousands of pounds every month, even paying her rent long after she left him, he told the court.

Mr Walton said their relationship "was turbulent, probably the most turbulent relationship I had ever been in".

In a written statement, ex-Blue singer Duncan James also denied claims by Medouni that he had threatened Kouider's landlord with a crowbar.