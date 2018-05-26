England

Boy, 17, held over man's murder in Sutton Coldfield

  • 26 May 2018
Arthur Gumbley in hospital Image copyright STAFFORDSHIRE POLICE
Image caption Arthur 'Bob' Gumbley, 87, was found on the floor at his home in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, on 21 November

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of an elderly man who was beaten during a violent burglary.

Arthur "Bob" Gumbley, 87, was found on the floor of his home in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, on 21 November. He died in hospital three weeks later.

The teenager, from Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested in Basingstoke, Hampshire.

Staffordshire Police has not said what he has been arrested on suspicion of.

A spokesman for the force said he was in custody in Hampshire and was being interviewed by officers from the Midlands.

