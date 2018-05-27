Where are England's 10 national parks?

England's first national park was created in 1951. Since then the list has grown to 10 areas which are protected because of their countryside, wildlife and cultural heritage.
Nearly 70 years on, Environment Secretary Michael Gove has announced he is launching a review to consider whether to expand England's network of parks as well as areas of outstanding natural beauty.
So where are the country's 10 current national parks?
England also has 34 areas of natural beauty - including the Chilterns, the Cotswolds and the Isle of Wight.