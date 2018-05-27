England

Where are England's 10 national parks?

  • 27 May 2018

England's first national park was created in 1951. Since then the list has grown to 10 areas which are protected because of their countryside, wildlife and cultural heritage.

Nearly 70 years on, Environment Secretary Michael Gove has announced he is launching a review to consider whether to expand England's network of parks as well as areas of outstanding natural beauty.

So where are the country's 10 current national parks?

South Downs Image copyright Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Image caption Seven Sisters cliffs are part of South Downs National Park, established in 2010
North York Moors Image copyright Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Image caption The sun lights up a valley near Pickering in the North York Moors, which became a national park in 1952
Norfolk Broads Image copyright Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Image caption The sun rises behind Thurne Mill on Britain's largest protected wetland, the Norfolk Broads
Peak District Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Image caption A view from Higger Tor as snow covers the tops of the hills in the Peak District, which was made England's first national park in 1951
Lake District Image copyright Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Swimmers take part in a 5km swim in Lake Windermere in the Lake District, England's largest national park
Dartmoor Image copyright Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Image caption A soldier from 6 Rifles prepares to fire on the range at Okehampton Camp, Dartmoor, in Devon
New Forest Image copyright Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Image caption The New Forest was the first new national park for 50 years when it was given the status in 2005
Northumberland Image copyright Dan Kitwood
Image caption Bamburgh Castle sits in the northernmost national park in England, Northumberland National Park, created in 1956
Exmoor Image copyright Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Image caption Exmoor ponies are a common sight on the moors of Exmoor National Park
Yorkshire Dales Image copyright Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
Image caption The Dalesman steam train crosses the 24-arch Ribblehead Viaduct, erected in 1875, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park

England also has 34 areas of natural beauty - including the Chilterns, the Cotswolds and the Isle of Wight.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites