Image copyright Google Image caption The club where people were struck by a car is in the Brinnington area of Stockport

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died and several more were injured when a car hit pedestrians in Greater Manchester.

They were struck at the Salisbury Club in Truro Avenue, Stockport, at about 22:45 BST on Sunday.

The driver of the car, thought to be a black Audi A4, fled the scene and the vehicle was later found abandoned in the middle lane of the M60.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related.