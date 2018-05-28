Man killed as car hits people outside Stockport club
- 28 May 2018
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died and several more were injured when a car hit pedestrians in Greater Manchester.
They were struck at the Salisbury Club in Truro Avenue, Stockport, at about 22:45 BST on Sunday.
The driver of the car, thought to be a black Audi A4, fled the scene and the vehicle was later found abandoned in the middle lane of the M60.
The incident is not being treated as terror-related.