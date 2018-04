A woman is in a critical condition after being swept from a barge and into the Grand Union Canal in Buckinghamshire.

The 62-year-old from Burford, Oxon, who has not been named, was on a break with her husband and two grandchildren when the incident happened on Thursday.

A gust of wind blew willow trees down on to the barge, knocking the woman into the water at Stoke Hammond.

She was rescued by her husband and taken to hospital, police said.