Five people rescued after front door fire in Bedford
Five people were rescued from a house in Bedford after they were trapped inside by a fire at their front door in the early hours of Sunday.
Crews put out the fire and then helped the residents, including a wheelchair-user, out of the two-storey terraced house in St Paul's Road.
Smoke detectors awoke the residents who then dialled 999.
"The smoke detector saved their lives waking them so they could get help," a fire service spokesperson said.
Police and Bedfordshire and Luton Fire and Rescue Service specialists carried out a forensic investigation.