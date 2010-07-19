Five people were rescued from a house in Bedford after they were trapped inside by a fire at their front door in the early hours of Sunday.

Crews put out the fire and then helped the residents, including a wheelchair-user, out of the two-storey terraced house in St Paul's Road.

Smoke detectors awoke the residents who then dialled 999.

"The smoke detector saved their lives waking them so they could get help," a fire service spokesperson said.

Police and Bedfordshire and Luton Fire and Rescue Service specialists carried out a forensic investigation.