Killer Ian McLoughlin hunt: Government defends day release

Image caption Detectives want to question Ian John McLoughlin about the murder

The Ministry of Justice has defended the day release of prisoners amid the hunt for a killer wanted over the fatal stabbing of a "good Samaritan".

The search for Ian John McLoughlin, 55, follows the death of Graham Buck, 66, in a Hertfordshire village on Saturday.

McLoughlin was on day release when Mr Buck was killed and the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said the programme of temporary release is "essential".

Police said 30 possible sightings of McLoughlin had been reported.

"Release on temporary licence is used to prepare prisoners for their eventual release from custody," a spokesman for the MoJ said.

"It helps to reduce the chance of reoffending by setting up appropriate employment and rehabilitation work in the community, and maintaining family contact.

"This is essential for successful resettlement."

McLoughlin had served 21 years of a minimum 25-year sentence for murder.

He was on an unsupervised day out from the Category D Spring Hill prison near Aylesbury when he fled.

'Airports on alert'

Another man hurt in the suspected robbery, in which thousands of pounds were stolen, has been released from hospital and is currently in what police described as a "place of safety".

On the run: Ian John McLoughlin In October 1983 McLoughlin was jailed for 10 years for the manslaughter of Len Delgatty , who was 49 and lived in Stoke Newington. He had head injuries from a hammer and had been strangled.

, who was 49 and lived in Stoke Newington. He had head injuries from a hammer and had been strangled. The sentence for the manslaughter of Mr Delgatty was reduced to eight years on appeal.

He was convicted of the murder of barman Peter Halls , aged 56, in Brighton in July 1992. He had stabbed him in the neck. He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 25 years. No parole date has been given.

, aged 56, in Brighton in July 1992. He had stabbed him in the neck. He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 25 years. No parole date has been given. McLoughlin, who speaks with a London accent, is of average build with greying hair and about 6ft (1.8m) tall.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark blue and light blue white checked short-sleeve shirt with a buttoned-down collar and blue jeans.

Det Ch Supt Jeff Hill said Mr Buck had received "fatal stab wounds" and police were treating the death as murder.

Police said they had found a number of "items of interest" at the crime scene but were unable yet to state whether the murder weapon was among them.

It was unclear whether McLoughlin was armed, police said.

Police said they believed McLoughlin may have left Hertfordshire and confirmed their search had extended across the UK.

They said ports, police forces and airports across the country had been "put on alert".

McLoughlin is known to be a heavy drinker and police have appealed to owners of guest houses, hoteliers and pubs to be "vigilant".

McLoughlin is described as white, about 6ft (1.8m) tall, with straight, greying, collar-length hair and of average build.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact police or Crimestoppers.